Atwell Centre Invites You to a Spectacular Evening at their 12th Annual Fundraising Gala

HAMILTON and OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Atwell Centre: Pregnancy Support Options, a respected community health agency in southern Ontario, is excited to announce its twelfth Annual Gala. The event will occur on November 7, 2024, at Carmen's Banquet Centre (1520 Stone Church Rd., Hamilton, ON). This highly anticipated event aims to raise funds for the Centre's numerous community programs and services. The doors will open at 6 p.m., allowing attendees to mingle and enjoy refreshments before the dinner is served at 7 p.m.

Established in 2012, Atwell Centre provides compassionate support to individuals considering pregnancy options, STI testing, or post-abortion counselling, as well as those seeking information on sexual health. Located in Hamilton and Oakville, Ontario, the Centre offers a safe environment and professional services delivered by a committed team of registered nurses and social workers. They also assist local youth through SHARE (Sexual Health and Relationship Education), an educational program that helps young people learn accurate information and critical thinking skills about healthy sexuality and relationships.

This November, Atwell Centre is pleased to welcome its supporters to the Annual Gala. The event features a formal dinner and program. This year's aim is to raise $300,000 to support the vital services Atwell Centre offers. Tickets can be purchased online at atwellcentre.ca/gala.

Lois Benham-Smith, founder and executive director of Atwell Centre, looks forward to sharing this inspiring and memorable evening with the Atwell community.

"We are anticipating a wonderful turnout," she shares, highlighting the Centre's strong support. Benham-Smith emphasizes that Atwell Centre's services could not thrive without generous donations from supporters who believe in their mission.

For additional details about Atwell Centre and the services it offers, or to purchase tickets for the organization's 12th Annual Gala or contribute to its Gala Campaign, visit atwellcentre.ca.

atwellcenter.ca

About Atwell Centre

Atwell Centre: Pregnancy Support Options is a community health agency dedicated to providing non-judgmental support for women and men exploring pregnancy options and other sexual health issues. Established in 2012 with locations in Hamilton and Oakville, Ontario, the centre offers professional services delivered by registered nurses and social workers, focusing on creating safe spaces and delivering accurate information.

SOURCE Atwell Centre

Contact Information: Atwell Centre, 681 Main Street E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1K3, 905-393-8525, [email protected]; For Media Inquiries, Contact: Charissa Habib, 905-393-8525, [email protected]