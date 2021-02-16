Attraction launches a collection of eco-responsible cushions locally made from reclaimed premium quality fabrics

"Being concerned about our environment has always been part of our values, but the pandemic has made us aware of the importance of acting now" affirms Ms. Gagnon, co-owner and Vice-President of Operations at Attraction.

"It is with great pride that we announce the launch of a new line of eco-friendly home products. The star product of this new collection is a felt cushion made from 100% recycled materials, made in Quebec, Canada, and stuffed with reclaimed premium quality fabrics from our production. Probably the most ethical choice on the market!'' continues Julia Gagnon.

The removable cover is made from 100% mixed recycled fibers. This felt is made from 80% used clothing, normally destined to landfills, and 20% regenerated polyester fibers to ensure product stability. Without added dye, the color of the felt comes from the careful sorting of used clothes.

Ethica cushion filling is composed of 100% mixed premium quality recycled fabrics (organic cotton / recycled polyester) processed by Coup de Pouce. This company promotes the development of and employability of young people with learning disabilities. The purchase of an Ethica cushion allows us to upcycle the fabric leftovers generated by the production of around fifty pieces of apparel.

Ethica cushions are available on the transactional website of the Ethica brand: www.boutiqueethica.com as well as on www.simons.ca/en/fabrique-1840/ethica-par-attraction--9273. Ethica cushions are an addition to make-up removal pads, hats, rugs and woven blankets from the same brand, which are also made from recycled textile waste.

"This is a new market for Attraction and other products are currently in development to complement the collection and maximize the recovery of leftover fabric. The pandemic crisis has seriously shaken our company and impacted our sales volumes, but we are confident that in the long term, it will have made us more innovative and eco-friendly entrepreneurs" assures Sébastien Jacques, co-owner and Vice-President of Business Development.

Online sales and local purchasing

Attraction is also taking advantage of the local buying craze to sell to consumers through web platforms. "We wanted to make Ethica Collection available to all: ethical, comfortable clothing, designed and manufactured by our unionized teams right here in Québec, Canada. Our Ethica product line has been around for over ten years. The brand is highly appreciated by our corporate customers, whether they are in the promotional or recreational tourism markets. So, making it available to consumers was a natural progression", says Sébastien Jacques.

The purchase of Ethica products is an important gesture for the environment. They minimize the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, recycle 5 to 15 plastic bottles of 500 ml per item of clothing or upcycle top quality textile waste.

The co-owners, next generation and business couple, add "The purchase of a hoodie, t-shirt, or sweater and now a cushion, by thousands of consumers, creates work in Canada for knitters, dyers, dressmakers, screen printing operators, graphic designers, account managers, etc. Buying Ethica also means ensuring the survival of a second-generation family business and offering quality and diversified jobs in a rural community. Multiply that example by thousands of goods and services and a whole country can develop."

Attraction inc.

Recognized as a leader in its sector of activity, Attraction (located in Lac-Drolet, Québec) is a company specializing in the design, manufacture, and identification of clothing for the promotional, recreational and now the consumer markets.

Since 1980, the family business has innovated and has based its success on the collaboration of all the members of its team, its values, its culture of excellence and a clear vision of its role within the local and regional community.

The management team is dedicated to generating growth for the organization, while creating a dynamic, open, healthy and inclusive work environment for the large Attraction family on a daily basis.

Ethica cushions from recycled felt.

Sébastien Jacques and Julia Gagnon , respectively Vice-President of Business Development and Vice-President of Operations of Attraction inc.

Julia Gagnon, Vice-President Operations, Attraction inc.

