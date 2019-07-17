Attention Alectra customers: voltage reduction tests for July 18

HAMILTON, ON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Although not expected to negatively impact homes and businesses in its service territory, Alectra Utilities is notifying customers of province-wide voltage reductions tests planned by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for Thursday, July 18, 2019.

There will be two tests conducted on that day; a three per cent voltage reduction starting at 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a five per cent reduction starting at 2 – 3 p.m., each test will last approximately one hour.

Alectra Utilities, along with other electricity distribution companies in the province, are subject to voltage reduction tests, which are conducted by the IESO once every 18 months. The tests are done to assess emergency procedures and to measure the total amount of load reduction.

Voltage reductions are implemented as emergency control actions to manage grid reliability under conditions of high demand and limited supply.

During voltage reductions, voltages are still within established industry standards for electrical equipment used by residential, commercial and industrial consumers, so there is minimal or no noticeable impact on the general public. Testing gives consumers the opportunity to identify and address equipment problems caused by voltage reduction prior to an unplanned event.

For additional information on voltage reductions, please visit the IESO website or contact the IESO Customer Relations at 1-888-448-7777.

