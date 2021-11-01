Attain Insight Solutions Inc. Announces Acquisition of Integeo's Map Intelligence Product Suite

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Attain Insight Solutions Inc., a Canadian-based provider of Business Analytics solutions, today announced that it has acquired Integeo's Map Intelligence product line, a leading location analytics solution based out of Australia.

Map Intelligence is a location intelligence offering that provides plug and play mapping analytic capabilities for leading Big Data Analytics solutions. It fully integrates location data and advanced geospatial analytics into enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) applications enabling business users to unlock further insights from their time and location data. Map Intelligence also directly connects third-party data, including population numbers, demographics, weather information or other geospatial data as a service.

This acquisition advances Attain Insight's mission of helping customers gain optimal insights and drive business performance excellence from existing business analytics platforms, with modernized interactive visualizations and advanced geospatial analytic capabilities with low IT overhead.

"Integeo is a pioneer in the GIS industry – they have provided innovative mapping capabilities through their Map Intelligence product since 2004. We're investing in a proven, secure, and enterprise ready product that offers the advanced geospatial analytics capabilities our customers are asking for," stated Paul Hulford, CEO of Attain Insight. "Map Intelligence complements our existing value-add offerings. For Map Intelligence, we will be able to offer enhanced product support while expanding our international footprint and scaling our business for faster delivery of analytic solutions that include support for LiDAR based analytics and that allow our customers to obtain insight from big data more quickly and at lower cost."

Attain Insight also offers Attain Insight Security 4X™, purpose built to handle complex enterprise security requirements across multiple Business Analytics platforms to ensure that only the right people have access to the right analytic business and now geospatial data.

Learn more about Attain Insight and Map Intelligence.

About Attain Insight

Attain Insight is dedicated to helping clients achieve maximum ROI from their analytics solutions. As a trusted advisor to government and private sector firms, Attain Insight enables organizations to deliver more value to their customers through data-driven solutions that elevate decision-making for better business outcomes.

