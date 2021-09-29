ATS Sets Sustainability Targets as Part of Newly Released 2021 Sustainability Report

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today underlined its ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency by issuing its 2021 Sustainability Report for the period ending March 31, 2021 entitled Forward Together on ESG.

In addition to highlighting recent accomplishments in key priority areas – ethics and integrity, people, social responsibility, and responsible manufacturing and service – the report introduces five specific sustainability goals to achieve by 2030.

"Our sustainability targets for 2030 stand as our public pledge to drive improvement in areas essential to the future growth, protection and prosperity of our business, and the world around us," said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. "The initial targets we've set, including the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral, compel us to act with the discipline and accountability that are vital to the achievement of a successful sustainability journey. After establishing a baseline for ESG performance in 2020 using the disciplines embedded in the ATS Business Model, we are proud to issue this new report and to set in motion the actions that will help us to live up to our commitments."

Key highlights of the report include:

Navigating the Covid-19 pandemic challenges: When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, ATS was prepared. The Company had begun planning early in 2020 and one of its first initiatives was to develop and launch a pandemic playbook which served as a guide for managers and employees in adjusting workplaces and work habits to their new shared reality. The report details actions taken to protect the health and wellbeing of ATS' global workforce and the continuity of its operations since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, ATS was prepared. The Company had begun planning early in 2020 and one of its first initiatives was to develop and launch a pandemic playbook which served as a guide for managers and employees in adjusting workplaces and work habits to their new shared reality. The report details actions taken to protect the health and wellbeing of ATS' global workforce and the continuity of its operations since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Establishing 2030 sustainability targets: These specific and measurable targets address ATS' business and people priorities. The sustainability targets include becoming carbon neutral, increasing women in leadership, reducing workplace injuries, ensuring ethical business training for all employees, and expanding ATS' engagement with the communities where it operates.

These specific and measurable targets address ATS' business and people priorities. The sustainability targets include becoming carbon neutral, increasing women in leadership, reducing workplace injuries, ensuring ethical business training for all employees, and expanding ATS' engagement with the communities where it operates. Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): By virtue of ATS' products and services and its governance, leadership and strategy, the Company is playing a constructive role in a variety of areas that advance SDGs with particular focus on: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

By virtue of ATS' products and services and its governance, leadership and strategy, the Company is playing a constructive role in a variety of areas that advance SDGs with particular focus on: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action. Aligning with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework: To prepare the report, ATS aligned its management approach and performance disclosures to SASB's Industrial Machinery and Goods Standard. The Company believes this approach enables greater focus on material metrics and facilitates comparison across its peer group.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report is available on ATS' website.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ATS, or developments in ATS' business or in its industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, five long-term sustainability targets. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic in all jurisdictions where the Company conducts its business; the impact of the global economy and general market performance including capital market conditions and availability and cost of credit; performance of the markets that ATS serves; foreign currency and exchange risk; the relative strength of the Canadian dollar; impact of factors such as increased pricing pressure and possible margin compression; the regulatory and tax environment; that ATS may not meet one or more of the long-term sustainability targets for any number of reasons including failure of workplace safety programs to generate the desired results, inability to attract female leadership talent, lack of employee engagement in social responsibility initiatives, unexpected costs associated with reducing emissions and inability to source lower emission alternatives, that one or more customers, or other entities with which the Company has contracted, experience insolvency or bankruptcy with resulting delays, costs or losses to the Company; political, labour or supplier disruptions; risks relating to legal proceedings to which ATS is or may become a party; exposure to product and/or professional liability claims; and other risks detailed from time to time in ATS' filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, ATS does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

For further information: Shereen Zahawi, Director Investor Relations, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]

Related Links

www.atsautomation.com

