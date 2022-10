ATS Secures US$167 Million EV Order

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced its Industrial Automation business has received an Order Booking from an existing global automotive customer towards expanding the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems for operations within North America. The Order Booking is valued at approximately US$167 million (or approximately C$231 million at current exchange rates), and is subject to customary conditions.

This Order Booking is part of a previously disclosed multi-phase enterprise program that includes the design, build, and installation of turnkey battery assembly systems. The Order Booking will be recorded in the Company's second quarter of fiscal 2023 and is expected to be executed over the next 15 months.

"This project furthers our relationship with a key customer, while again demonstrating our ability to solve complex needs within the rapidly evolving EV market," said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. "Our steadfast focus on continuous improvement, bolstered by the use of our ATS Business Model, allows us to adeptly evolve our offerings and embrace new technology to meet the advancing demands of customers while they are shaping the future of electric transportation."

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

