ATS Scientific Inc. receives investment from Aevi Capital and Sage Capital Partners

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Scientific Inc. ("ATS Scientific" or "the Company"), a leading provider of high-quality Analytical Instrumentation, Sample Preparation and Materials Processing Equipment and service across Canada is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by an investment group including Ontario-based Aevi Capital and Sage Capital.

For more than 30 years, ATS Scientific has been delivering products to address the growing demand for laboratory equipment in Canada. It distributes, markets, and services critical equipment used in the Powders, Materials Science and Engineering, Environmental Science, Food and Feed, Mining and Earth Sciences, Pharma/Nutraceuticals, Petroleum and Energy, and Cannabis Testing industries. With a portfolio consisting of market-leading manufacturers such as Verder Scientific, Microfluidics, Milestone Inc., HORIBA Instruments, Micromeritics Instruments Corp. and many others. ATS is recognized as one of the most reliable and technically focused suppliers to the Canadian scientific community.

Aevi Capital's investment and operational resources will further support ATS' plans for continued growth and expansion. Aleks Sobot, Founder & Principal of Aevi Capital will assume the role of CEO at ATS Scientific. The current management team of Ian Heino and Gilles Groulx will continue to be integral parts of ATS Scientific.

On this new journey, new CEO Aleks Sobot commented, "ATS Scientific has a dedicated team of professionals whose technical expertise and focus on customer service has driven much of the company's success over the years. It has a sterling reputation known across Canada, a diverse customer base ranging from universities to government agencies to leading industrial and environmental laboratories and represents manufacturers on the forefront of technology and innovation. I am thrilled to be a part of this organization and look forward to accelerating its growth in partnership with Ian and Gilles and the company's equity investor Sage Capital Partners."

ATS Scientific's VP of Sales, Gilles Groulx, adds, "It's a great time in ATS' history to take on new partners and leadership. There are tremendous market opportunities in the industry as both public and private R&D spending continues to increase and testing/quality control measures have never been more important."

With the renewed investment and focus, ATS Scientific is poised to strengthen its current operations in Canada as well as maintain its leadership team, brand equity and culture.

About ATS Scientific

ATS Scientific Inc was founded in 1989 by Alex Heino as a small service organization, and has evolved into a full-fledged, well-respected sales and service organization serving the Canadian laboratory marketplace. The company has been successful in creating a team of dedicated professional staff who are by far its greatest asset, as well as long term relationships with valued customers and suppliers who have been fundamental to the company's success. Learn more at www.ats-scientific.com.

About Aevi Capital

Aevi Capital is a growth-minded investment firm that provides a flexible, tailor-made succession solution that is focused on the wants and needs of the entrepreneur. Aevi Capital focuses all of its time, energy and capital into partnering with a transitioning owner to operate and grow a business for years to come. Aevi Capital's Principal has significant experience in private capital investing building market-leading businesses. Learn more at www.aevicapital.com.

About Sage Capital Partners

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Sage Capital Partners is the first institutional fund focused on search fund investing in Canada. Sage supports both traditional searchers and non-traditional/self-funded entrepreneurs in their quest to acquire and grow companies in the lower mid-market. Sage has extensive experience in a wide variety of businesses and industries and continues to actively pursue control and minority investment opportunities. Learn more at www.sagecapfund.com.

SOURCE ATS Scientific

For further information: Aleksandar Sobot, [email protected]