ATS releases its first sustainability report

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today released its first Sustainability Report. The report highlights ATS' commitment to sustainable development and sets a baseline for performance moving forward.

"At ATS, our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our shared purpose statement: Creating solutions that positively impact lives around the world," said Andrew Hider, CEO. "Our first annual Sustainability Report highlights the themes, approach and initiatives that our teams are focused on globally in managing sustainability in our businesses. Our approach has been guided by the ATS Business Model and our commitment to continuous improvement. As we move forward, our progress in managing sustainability will help to drive the performance of our organization over the long term."

The 2020 Sustainability Report is available at atsautomation.com/ats-sustainability.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and aftersales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

For further information: Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, 519 653-6500

Related Links

www.atsautomation.com

