ATS Hosts its First Virtual Automation Expo, December 2-3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced it will host its first Virtual Expo, a two-day immersive summit beginning December 2, 2020. The event will allow participants to explore the latest in automation and smart factory technology, learn from industry thought leaders and tour more than 40 virtual booths hosted by ATS and its technology partners.

"Companies around the world are searching for ways to create safer, more productive work environments and supply chains and it is automation and industry 4.0 technologies that will deliver the future of efficient, effective production that these organizations require," said Andrew Hider, ATS CEO. "Through the ATS Expo, we will showcase the very best our industry has to offer and share insights that every user of automation should know. We are very excited to bring the world to ATS."

Register Early

The event begins at 10:00 am ET on both December 2 and December 3, 2020 and concludes at 5:00 pm ET. To register now, visit www.atsexpo.vfairs.com. There is no cost to attend.

Event Line Up

On December 2, interactive broadcasts will cover a variety of subjects including:

Evolution not Revolution - The case for an agile approach to digital transformation in industrial enterprises. Presented by Mike Tidy , General Manager, Digital Solutions (ATS) and Damian Stellmach , Manager International Projects, PA Solutions (ATS).

- The case for an agile approach to digital transformation in industrial enterprises. Presented by , General Manager, Digital Solutions (ATS) and , Manager International Projects, PA Solutions (ATS). Creating Solutions that Positively Impact Lives Around the World - A case study. Presented by Blair de Verteuil , VP Operations, ATS Life Sciences.

- A case study. Presented by , VP Operations, ATS Life Sciences. Go Beyond Lean, Get Agile! Presented by Simon Drexler , General Manager, Advanced Products Group (ATS).

On December 3, subject-matter experts will discuss:

The Journey to Automation - First optimize then automize. Presented by Frank Schmidt , VP Process Optimization, PA Solutions (ATS) and Nick Anghel , Director of Engineering, ATS Life Sciences.

- First optimize then automize. Presented by , VP Process Optimization, PA Solutions (ATS) and , Director of Engineering, ATS Life Sciences. From Zero to Lights Out - Getting started on your path to automation. Presented by Simon Drexler , General Manager, Advanced Products Group (ATS).

Expo Benefits FIRST

ATS has chosen FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) as its charity partner of choice for this signature event. For over three decades, FIRST has inspired young people's interest and participation in science and technology by designing accessible, innovative programs that motivate youth to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills. For more information, visit https://www.firstinspires.org/

"Our industry benefits from educational systems that produce STEM graduates, and FIRST is the reason that many children develop an early passion for the sciences," said Mr. Hider. "Since there is such as strong alignment between our organizations and given the theme of our event is Education in Automation, ATS will proudly donate $10 to FIRST for every person who registers for our Expo. We look forward to making a sizeable contribution."

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

For registration and event information, contact: Kyle Kuwitzky, Commercial Leader, ATS Business Model, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]; For investor information, contact: Shereen Zahawi, Director Investor Relations, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]

