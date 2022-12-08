ATS Corporation Furthers ESG Commitments in FY2022 Sustainability Report

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, has furthered its commitment to environmental, social, and governance matters through expanded corporate goals and targets, as outlined in ATS' 2022 Sustainability Report, for the period ending March 31, 2022.

Entitled Stronger Together, this 3rd annual publication from ATS maps out the Company's plan to make positive, meaningful differences in the communities where it operates through targeted actions and impactful initiatives that are underpinned by ATS' core values of People, Process, and Performance.

Key highlights of the report include:

Three new ESG goals , under the themes of environmental stewardship and diversity & inclusion, that have shorter execution windows and continue to be aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals





"This report offers a transparent, detailed look at where we are going, and how we are getting there," said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. "We are a diverse and innovative business, with the opportunity to make meaningful differences not only through our operations, but through the solutions we provide our global customer base. This is something we are committed to, and we will continue to push ourselves to achieve our ambitious targets."

The full report is available on the ATS website.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that ATS believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to the sustainability targets.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ATS, or developments in ATS' business or in its industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, its employees, customers, suppliers and the global economy; impact of regional or global conflicts; general market performance including capital market conditions and availability and cost of credit; performance of the markets that ATS serves; industry challenges in securing the supply of labour, materials, and, in certain jurisdictions, energy sources such as natural gas, impact of inflation; foreign currency and exchange risk; the relative strength of the Canadian dollar; impact of factors such as increased pricing pressure, increased cost of energy and supplies, and delays in relation thereto, and possible margin compression; the regulatory and tax environment; that ATS may not meet one or more of the sustainability targets for any number of reasons; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ATS' filings with securities regulators, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in ATS' annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. ATS has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations, however, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, factors and assumptions regarding, among others, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, the future performance and results of the Company's business and operations; and general economic conditions and global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward-looking statements included in this news release are only provided to understand management's current expectations relating to future periods and, as such, are not appropriate for any other purpose. Although ATS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and ATS cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. ATS does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required by law.

For further information: David Galison, Head of Investor Relations, ATS Corporation, 730 Fountain Street North, Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]