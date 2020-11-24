ATS Appoints Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan McLeod as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 24, 2020. Mr. McLeod has served as the Company's Interim CFO since June 26, 2020. He reports to ATS' CEO, Andrew Hider, and serves on the Company's executive leadership team.

"Over the past six months, we led a thorough global search for a CFO and based on his deep understanding of ATS and our markets, proven financial expertise and strong leadership qualities, Ryan was the natural choice to fill this important role on a permanent basis," said Andrew Hider, CEO. "We look forward to his ongoing contributions to ATS' value-creation strategy."

Mr. McLeod joined ATS in 2007 as Manager of Reporting and Compliance, became Director of Finance in 2010, and assumed the role of Vice President and Corporate Controller in 2014. Prior to ATS, he served in a finance management role at CIBC Mellon and began his career at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. McLeod holds the designations of Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

