ATS Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Aug 13, 2021, 15:25 ET

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 15, 2021, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders, which took place on August 12, 2020 ("Annual Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Dave W. Cummings

77,602,448

98.12%

1,483,808

1.88%

Joanne S. Ferstman

70,358,375

88.96%

8,727,881

11.04%

Andrew P. Hider

79,052,442

99.96%

33,814

0.04%

Kirsten Lange

77,602,021

98.12%

1,484,235

1.88%

Michael E. Martino

73,449,848

92.87%

5,636,408

7.13%

David L. McAusland

75,295,262

95.21%

3,790,994

4.79%

Philip B. Whitehead

76,268,022

96.44%

2,818,234

3.56%

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 86.24%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About ATS
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

For further information: Shereen Zahawi, Director Investor Relations, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]

Related Links

www.atsautomation.com

Organization Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.