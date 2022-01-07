ATS acquires System Integrator HSG Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of HSG Engineering S.r.l. ("HSG"), an Italian-based industrial automation system integrator primarily serving the pharmaceutical sector. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HSG joins ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business, an independent provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. The acquisition strengthens PA's regional presence in Italy, deepens its domain knowledge in the biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors and enhance its product portfolio. With established digital solutions for data integrity and analysis, HSG's software offerings complement PA's fast-growing digital portfolio.

"At PA, we are closing the gap between IT and operational technology in production," said Dr. Christian Debus, President of PA. "Integration is in our DNA. With our combined expertise in automation, digitalization, data analytics and AI, we are the partner of choice for global industrial companies looking to make the best use of their data to drive operational performance."

HSG will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Tiziano Rossi who commented: "Being part of PA will help us accelerate growth and successfully take on larger projects. Through our working relationship we have developed a strong appreciation of PA's offerings and solid conviction that our combined solutions will drive incremental value for our customers." HSG has 50 talented employees.

About HSG

HSG was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Pistoia, Italy. As a system integrator for advanced automation solutions, HSG is focused primarily on the pharmaceutical sector with presence in other sectors including food, paper and industrial handling. HSG's capabilities span software integration (between levels 1 and 4), automation engineering, software solutions as well as commissioning and validation of plant automated processes. For more information, visit HSG's website at www.hsgengineering.com.

About Process Automation Solutions

Process Automation Solutions GmbH is one of the leading, manufacturer-independent suppliers of complete automation solutions for the process, manufacturing and automotive industries. As a strong partner, PA's 1,400 automation experts in Europe, America and Asia support their customers during all phases of automation from planning to implementation and commissioning – and if desired, throughout the entire lifecycle of the plant through aftersales service. Visit PA's website at www.pa-ats.com.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

