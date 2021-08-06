ATS Acquires Process Engineering Consulting Firm BLSG

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of BLSG AG, a consulting company specializing in process engineering and operational excellence. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BLSG strengthens ATS' consulting capabilities in process engineering which can be leveraged across multiple industries and enhances the Company's growing digital offerings. BLSG will join ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business, a leading independent provider of complete automation solutions for process and manufacturing industries.

"Adding BLSG's uniquely talented and experienced team expands PA's ability to holistically serve our customers from problem identification to solution implementation," said PA President Dr. Christian Debus. "By combining PA's automation and implementation know-how with BLSG's consulting expertise, we see an opportunity to enhance our overall value proposition to customers, particularly in the area of digital offerings."

BLSG specializes in discrete processes and serves leading customers in automotive, logistics, medical device and food & beverage sectors. It offers a full spectrum of advisory services including operational excellence, site and factory planning, supply-chain management and logistics planning, project and change management, and digitalization and Industry 4.0. BLSG is based in Munich, Germany and employs 12 consultants.

About BLSG

BLSG, based in Munich Germany, was founded in 2004 by Dr. Jürgen Grinninger. The company offers a broad spectrum of consulting services with a focus on process engineering and operational excellence serving a blue-chip customer base in the automotive, logistics, medical devices, and food & beverage sectors. With a strong, interdisciplinary team of 12 consultants, BLSG works closely with customers to find innovative solutions that ensure maximum efficiency in process and operations. Visit the company's website at www.blsg.de for more details.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

For further information: Shereen Zahawi, Director Investor Relations, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]

Related Links

www.atsautomation.com

