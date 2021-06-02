ATS Acquires Industrial Automation System Integrator CIM

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Control and Information Management Ltd. ("CIM"), an industrial automation system integrator based in Ireland. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of CIM, ATS adds to its automation and service capabilities for biopharma, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturing and services industries and enhances its digitization strategy. CIM will operate as part of ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business which is a leading independent provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries.

"The addition of CIM strengthens our capabilities and expands our customer base and reach in the pharma market, both in Europe and globally," said Process Automation Solutions President Dr. Christian Debus. "By leveraging the combined portfolios of CIM and PA, we are better able to address the needs of our global customer base and deliver an even more compelling value proposition."

Founded in 2003 and based in Dublin, Ireland, CIM is a system integrator with a focus on industrial automation. The company offers a full spectrum of automation related services including system development, upgrades, technical support, project management and validation consultancy. With an employee base of ~65 employees, CIM primarily serves customers in the biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors. CIM will continue to be led by its co-founders Darrin McCrudden and Eamonn Nally.

"We have developed a strong relationship with PA since our initial engagement with its leadership team, and share the same ethos for providing high-quality, technical engineering solutions and services in the pharma and biopharma automation space. We are excited to grow globally with the backing of an international partner," said Eamonn Nally, co-founder of CIM. "By joining the PA team, our customers benefit from the experience and expertise of a globally active company that has the flexibility to adjust to individual industries and requirements. We are also better positioned to support our customers in their digitalization journey," added Darrin McCrudden, co-founder of CIM.

About CIM

Control and Information Management (CIM) Ltd. was founded in 2003 by Darrin McCrudden and Eamonn Nally through a management buyout from Siemens Ireland. The company, which is based in Ireland, implements automation solutions in the highly regulated life sciences industry as well as the manufacturing sector and delivers new and upgrade systems for standalone and plant-wide configurations. CIM has enjoyed steady growth in size, operation and client base since conception. CIM adopted a strategy to keep expertise, experience and knowledge of its client systems in-house to ensure it retains the expertise to continue providing high-quality and differentiated solutions. CIM employs ~65 employees and has strong relationships with all major vendors. Visit the company's website at www.cim.ie for more details.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

