Atria Development Corporation Welcomes Durval Terceira as Vice President of Business Development and Labour Relations

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Atria Development Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Durval Terceira as Vice President of Business Development and Labour Relations, effective immediately. "I'm pleased to welcome Durval into this new role. With over three decades of leadership experience in the construction industry, Terceira brings extensive expertise in managing labour relations, has a deep understanding of our long-term vision, and will be instrumental in guiding our company forward in our next stage of growth," said Hans Jain, President, Atria.

A rendering of the Town Centre Place development by Atria Development in Scarborough set to complete by 2027. (CNW Group/Atria development)

Durval Terceira has served as the Coordinator for Carpenters' Local 1030, where he was responsible for representing the interests of skilled trades professionals and advocating for fair working conditions across Toronto. He also served as a Carpenters' Regional Council Executive Board Member and Regional Manager for the Carpenters' Regional Council Local 1030. Throughout his tenure, Terceira has been instrumental in strengthening the union's presence, overseeing labor agreements, and supporting apprenticeship programs to advance the careers of members.

From 1997-2007, Terceira served as a Business Representative in the Concrete and Drain sector for LIUNA Local 183, the largest construction union in North America. In 2007, he began serving as the Business Manager, negotiating over 26 Collective Agreements, as well as negotiating a benefits package for all undocumented workers for LIUNA Local 183 in the province of Ontario. He also negotiated a full benefits package for retirees equal to that of the active members.

Terceira is widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts. He has been a key advocate for Renos for Heroes, a charity that renovates homes to improve accessibility for injured military veterans. Under his leadership, Terceira has led annual walkathons, raising over $1,000,000 for the cause. His commitment to supporting veterans exemplifies his dedication to using his platform for meaningful social impact.

As Vice President of Business Development and Labour Relations for Atria and its group of companies, Terceira will oversee workforce development strategies and labor negotiations, ensuring that Atria continues to foster strong partnerships with contractors, unions, and employees. His appointment reflects Atria's commitment to leading with integrity and creating a collaborative environment for all stakeholders.

"I am honored to join Atria Development Corporation in this new role," said Terceira. "Throughout my career, I have focused on building strong relationships within the construction industry, and I look forward to bringing that experience to Atria as we continue to grow and innovate."

About Atria Development Corporation

Atria Development Corporation is a Toronto-based, vertically integrated real estate developer with over 45 years of expertise in transforming urban spaces. Specializing in high-end, tech-forward, and sustainably built rental properties, Atria has developed and managed more than two million square feet of commercial and residential space across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area. Under the leadership of President Hans Jain, Atria is overseeing $4 billion in new projects, including 8,000 purpose-built rental units. Currently, Atria is constructing the first phase of Town Centre Place, a four-tower rental development in Scarborough, Ontario. Committed to revitalizing communities and advancing green building practices, Atria remains focused on addressing the region's growing housing needs while upholding strong ESG values. Learn more at atriadevelopment.ca.

SOURCE Atria development

Nicole Deane, Chief of Staff, [email protected]