Atoskewin Business Development Corporation Signs MOU with Eaglesledge Energy Ltd.

"This partnership enhances our relationship with Eaglesledge for future development and ensures that Ochapowace continues to be watchful stewards of our traditional lands and at the forefront of green energy projects in our traditional territory" says Okimaw/Chief Shelley Bear. "Our future generations depend upon us to protect these lands and waters, and we are doing that through clean energy projects such as this one."

"Our strategy is to help advance Saskatchewan's oil and gas sector while working with Ochapowace to generate long-term sustainable economic benefits and reduce the environmental footprint" says Eaglesledge CEO Boris Weiss. "This project will create an industry-leading Clean Fuels Refinery that generates high quality products, minimizes carbon emissions, and services local and regional needs. Using the latest state-of-the-art technology and refining process, the plant will significantly reduce the impact on our environment. Through integrated carbon recapture, our goal is to recapture upwards of 90% of carbon production."

Located on the edge of the Bakken Oil Formation in Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan, the planned CFR will produce predominantly ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. The CFR will produce 30,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), with the potential expansion up to 85,000 bpsd.

Ochapowace and Eaglesledge are dedicated to embracing solar power as a key component of their commitment to a sustainable and clean energy future. The project will include a 125MW solar facility which will utilize and harness the sun's abundant, renewable energy. A portion will be utilized by refinery operations, with the bulk supporting the power grid and regional industry demand. This project's aim is to revolutionize the energy landscape and redefine what it means to be a responsible energy provider in the 21st century.

SOURCE Eaglesledge Energy Ltd

For further information: media inquiries, please contact: Dennis Bear, Atoskewin Business Development, [email protected]; Boris Weiss, CEO, Eaglesledge Energy Ltd., [email protected]