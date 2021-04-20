Atos strengthens its digital manufacturing capabilities thanks to the acquisition of Processia

PARIS, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Atos today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Processia, a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system integrator and Dassault Systèmes Global Service Partner, headquartered in Canada.

With this acquisition, Atos will enhance its capabilities to support manufacturing companies on their transformation journey and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, in line with its industry-specific strategy. Through Processia, Atos will reinforce its PLM and Engineering Solutions franchise, complementing its current offerings of Siemens, PTC and Dassault Systèmes services, and expand the Group's footprint in North America and in Europe, especially in Belgium, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

The digitalization imperative has become a top priority for manufacturers, leading them to consider innovative ways to empower data accessibility across their entire business. As PLM provides a product data backbone for the extended organization, it is one of the cornerstones of the manufacturer's digital transformation.

Founded in 2000, Processia offers consulting, integration and managed services for businesses in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, life sciences, discrete manufacturing and high-tech sectors. The acquisition will add a highly skilled team of approximately 250 professionals to Atos.

"We are delighted to welcome the Processia experts and to strengthen the digital manufacturing capabilities of Atos. Processia has impressive capabilities and an excellent reputation. They will complement the PLM and Engineering Services portfolio of the Atos Manufacturing practice extremely well. The two companies are also very complementary in terms of global footprint and customer base," said Pierre Barnabe, Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos.

"I am very proud to start a new chapter in the history of Processia with our acquisition by Atos who has placed its trust in our growing company. Its international scope and vision are in line with Processia's identity and ambitions. We intend to leverage its international reach as a tool for growth and development. This acquisition is a testament to our reputation and the quality of the services we provide in PLM Product Life Cycle Management," said Vincent Fraser, CEO and Co-founder of Processia.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2021.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

About Processia

Processia is a global consulting and system integrator helping organizations obtain concrete benefits from enterprise digitalization across the product lifecycle - unleashing the full potential of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The firm boasts over 250 passionate and culturally diverse professionals located in nine (9) countries. Processia has developed a comprehensive and pragmatic framework to deliver maximum value to its clients by providing strategic roadmaps and target operating model definition, platform implementation and upgrade, quality assurance, service transition, organizational change management and maintenance. Processia was awarded Top Certified partner status by Dassault Systèmes in 2020, in a quest for excellence and continuous talent development.

