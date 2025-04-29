Atomic Leap Launches World's First Free AI SEO Audit Tool with Comprehensive, Expert-Level Reports

Breakthrough AI-powered tool offers comprehensive SEO insights, matching premium agency audits that typically cost over £1,000 - at zero cost

BRISTOL, England, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Atomic Leap, a leading performance marketing agency based in Bristol, has officially launched the world's first free AI-powered SEO Audit tool designed to deliver fully comprehensive, expert-level SEO analysis previously available only through premium agency services.

Unlike conventional free SEO tools - which typically provide only basic, surface-level scans or partial keyword analysis - Atomic Leap's innovative AI SEO Audit produces a detailed, tailored report covering all four essential SEO pillars: backlinks, keywords, content quality, and technical performance. Leveraging Atomic Leap's 15 years of industry-leading expertise and proprietary AI methodologies, the tool performs advanced competitor benchmarking tailored specifically to each website's business and industry.

"This isn't just another automated SEO check. It's a truly comprehensive, AI-driven audit built from the ground up to deliver actionable insights," said Wayland Coles, digital pioneer and founder of Atomic Leap. "We wanted to democratize the depth and quality of professional SEO audits, typically costing over £1,000, by making them accessible to every business, absolutely free."

What sets Atomic Leap's AI SEO Audit apart from existing free options is its intelligent analysis, covering every page and keyword, and benchmarking websites precisely against relevant competitors. The system draws from the same premium data sources trusted by global brands like Amazon, Adidas, and Samsung, ensuring businesses of all sizes receive insights typically reserved for large enterprises.

Early user feedback highlights the tool's unique value: "An exceptionally clear, detailed, and actionable report - perfectly tailored for directors or business owners. The analysis felt genuinely expert-level and comprehensive, offering specific recommendations rather than vague advice."

Business leaders looking to optimize their online presence with expert-level SEO analysis can access the Free AI SEO Audit now at: https://atomicleap.agency/free-ai-seo-audit.

About Atomic Leap

Established in 2010, Atomic Leap specializes in advanced SEO strategies driven by scientific, data-led methodologies. With a certified team of SEO experts and data scientists, Atomic Leap consistently achieves top rankings and measurable business growth for clients across highly competitive sectors.

Media Resources: Access Atomic Leap's Audit Tool media pack, including demo video and one-pager at https://atomicleap.agency/media-pack/.

