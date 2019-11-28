ATN Reports its Third Quarter for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster announce its third quarter 2019 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenue $ 2,994,964 $ 3,765,733 $ 9,094,326 $ 11,934,226 Total operating expenses 3,628,992 4,134,702 11,421,659 13,203,504 Loss before taxes (634,028) (368,969) (2,327,333) (1,269,278) Income tax recovery - (126,312) (328,234) (344,328) Net (loss) income for the period $ (634,028) $ (242,657) $ (1,999,099) $ (924,950) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $ (0.03) $ (0.01) $ (0.08) $ (0.04)

Declining revenues are predominantly as a result of increased internet piracy and consumers shifting towards illegal digital IPTV set-top boxes. While the Company is actively involved in fighting this negative trend, as part of a recent Federal Court decision, the court issued the first Canadian site blocking order against sites that predominantly facilitate copyright infringement. This marks a significant step in the right direction towards Canada's fight against piracy.

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

For further information: A Bhandari, CPA, CA, CFO, Asian Television Network International Limited, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, 905-948-8199

