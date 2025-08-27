Asian Television Network International Limited Initiates Strategic Review

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited ("ATN" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster, today announced its initiation of a strategic review process to evaluate various opportunities to enhance shareholder value (the "Strategic Review").

The Strategic Review may consider a range of transactions, including a full or partial sale of the Company. There can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction, or on the terms or timing of such a transaction. In the meantime, ATN's television operations will continue without disruption, and the Company will provide updates as appropriate.

In connection with the Strategic Review, the Company has engaged Blair Franklin Capital Partners Inc. as its financial advisor to evaluate opportunities.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance- JioStar, CNN News 18, Zee Network, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more.. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN was the first to bring the ICC World Cup of Cricket live across Canada in 1987 and since have exclusively broadcast a large number of Test Matches, One Day Internationals, limited over T-20 games including the Premier of IPL & various T-10 leagues. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, ATN has its own State Of The Art Production and Digital Broadcast facilities which have also been used by various production companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others. ATN Channels are distributed through TELUS, Rogers, BELL, Cogeco, Videotron, V Media, MTS, Eastlink, FUBO & Canadian cable systems alliance.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Strategic Review process, potential strategic alternatives, timing, impacts, and objectives. Forward‑looking statements reflect ATN's current expectations and beliefs but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

For more information, please visit www.asiantelevision.com or contact Pramod Israni, Vice President - Marketing, Asian Television Network International Limited, 330 Cochrane Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, Tel: 905-948-8199 / Email: [email protected]