ATN REPORTS ITS SECOND QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its second quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.



Six months ended June 30





2022







2021

Operating revenue $3,953,085







$4,880,314

















Total operating expenses 4,601,047







5,385,393

Income (Loss) before tax (647,962)







(505,079)

Income tax recovery -







-

Net income (loss) for the year (647,962)







(505,079)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share $(0.03)







$ (0.02)

EBITDA $(4,247)







$120,799



For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

