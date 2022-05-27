ATN REPORTS ITS FIRST QUARTER FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its first quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.



Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating revenue $ 2,040,683

$ 2,333,658 Total operating expenses 2,332,379

2,671,135 Net loss for the year (291,696)

$ (337,477) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

The EBITDA for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 was $37,718.

For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

