ATN Reports its First Quarter for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its first quarter 2021 consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020.



Three months ended March 31,

2021

2020 Operating revenue $ 2,333,658

$ 2,445,137







Total operating expenses 2,671,135

3,122,684 Loss before tax (337,477)

(677,547) Income tax recovery -

- Net loss for the year $ (337,477)

$ (677,547) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.03) EBITDA $ (5,443)

$ (110,199)

For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

