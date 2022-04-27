ATN REPORTS AUDITED NET LOSS OF 156,772 FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 VS NET LOSS OF 534,606 FOR THE PRIOR YEAR

Asian Television Network International Limited

Apr 27, 2022, 18:30 ET

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

2021

2020

Operating revenue

$9,503,914

$10,075,256

Total operating expenses

9,827,571

10,131,430

Net loss for the year

(166,885)

(534,606)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$(0.01)

$(0.02)

The EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 was $891,094.

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

For further information: A. Bhandari, CFO, Asian Television Network International Limited, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, 905-948-8199.

