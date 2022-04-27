ATN REPORTS AUDITED NET LOSS OF 156,772 FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 VS NET LOSS OF 534,606 FOR THE PRIOR YEAR

Apr 27, 2022, 18:30 ET
TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating revenue
|
$9,503,914
|
$10,075,256
|
Total operating expenses
|
9,827,571
|
10,131,430
|
Net loss for the year
|
(166,885)
|
(534,606)
|
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
|
$(0.01)
|
$(0.02)
The EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 was $891,094.
For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.
We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com
We seek safe harbor.
SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited
For further information: A. Bhandari, CFO, Asian Television Network International Limited, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, 905-948-8199.
