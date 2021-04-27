ATN Announces Its Audited Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020
Apr 27, 2021, 20:23 ET
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating revenue
|
$10,075,256
|
$11,980,773
|
Total operating expenses
|
10,131,430
|
14,704,155
|
Loss before tax
|
(56,174)
|
(2,723,382)
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
478,432
|
(394,205)
|
Net loss for the year
|
(534,606)
|
(2,329,177)
|
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
|
$(0.02)
|
$(0.10)
|
EBITDA
|
$1,593,329
|
$(585,345)
For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.
We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com
We seek safe harbor.
SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited
For further information: FOR MORE INFORMATION: A. Bhandari, CFO, Asian Television Network International Limited, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, 905-948-8199
