ATMA OFFERS THE FIRST PSYCHEDELIC TRAINING PROGRAM FOR PHYSICIANS AND PRESCRIBERS

New Alberta regulations increase the need to educate doctors, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), Canada's leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider, is pleased to announce it will be offering the first psychedelic training program designed for physicians and prescribers. Alberta's new legal framework for psychedelic-assisted therapy is designating physicians and psychiatrists to evaluate if patients are candidates for psychedelic treatment.

"There are just a handful of physicians and psychiatrists across Canada that have had clinical experience working with psilocybin or MDMA, medicines which can be night and day from, for instance, ketamine." ATMA Chief Medical Officer and psychiatrist Ravi Bains explains, "understanding the depth of these psychedelics and their therapeutic effects is crucial for the role doctors are being asked to play in Alberta's framework."

"Alberta regulations clearly state the need for education and training of all practitioners involved in the psychedelic-assisted therapy framework, including physicians and psychiatrists, and ATMA is excited to be a top training provider to support this regulatory framework," adds David Harder. "We believe physicians and prescribers need a thorough understanding of these medicines as more patients will come to them asking questions and wanting to be referred for these treatments."

ATMA is the leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy training, the only training provider to have gathered real-life protocol experiences through conducting legal psilocybin-assisted therapy for palliative care patients and has been leading clinical trials with healthcare professionals, including the recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial. ATMA is working on adding MDMA clinical trials to increase its scope of psychedelic understanding further.

The Psychedelic Training for Physicians and Prescribers course is now open for registration. This course is eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits and begins in mid-April. Register here: Physicians and Prescriber Program.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centred and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services in the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy. ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.

