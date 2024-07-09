Atlas-SSI Further Expands Water Intake System and Environmental Protection Capabilities with the Acquisition of Golden Harvest, Inc., a Premier Provider of Water Control Gates

MONTICELLO, Miss., July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Atlas-SSI, Inc. (Atlas-SSI), North America's leading full-service provider of water management solutions which protect mission-critical assets and water ecosystems, has acquired Golden Harvest, Inc. (Golden Harvest), a premier provider of water control gates.

A respected name in the industry for over three decades, Golden Harvest is a trusted provider of water solutions, including its innovative line of aluminum and stainless-steel water control gates. Water gates are critical components of many water management systems. At industrial and municipal facilities, they are used to control the flow of water for various processes. Golden Harvest's solutions are used to minimize the impact of flooding on infrastructure and protect the environment. The company's time-tested and proven solutions offer superior sealing designs that meet or exceed stringent industry standards.

This acquisition expands Atlas-SSI's North American footprint with additional engineering, manufacturing, and customer service capabilities. Atlas-SSI, a portfolio company of XPV Water Partners, offers a full spectrum of American-made intake screens, wastewater headworks, and water control equipment, complemented by nationwide service capabilities to protect the environment and critical customer infrastructure in industrial, municipal, and commercial applications.

"Joining Atlas-SSI marks an exciting new chapter for Golden Harvest. This partnership enhances our capacity to deliver top-tier water control solutions and offers a unique platform to help address increasingly complex water management and debris removal challenges," said Kevin Buchanan, Founder of Golden Harvest.

"We are thrilled to welcome Golden Harvest to the Atlas-SSI family," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "Our companies share a deep commitment to sustainable water management and environmental responsibility. This acquisition enables Atlas-SSI to offer our customers comprehensive solutions with access to an extensive array of high-quality products and full lifecycle services, including design and replacement capabilities – all in one place. Together, we will continue our commitment to sustainable infrastructure and environmental protection, creating greater value for our customers and communities."

About Atlas-SSI

Atlas-SSI, Inc. is North America's leading full-service provider of water management solutions that protect mission-critical assets and water ecosystems with a portfolio of traveling water screens, 316(b) fish-friendly screens, trash rake systems, wastewater headworks, grit handling solutions and stormwater screens. Certified field service and dive teams offer nationwide service capabilities to support turnkey installations, on-site service, inspections, and preventative maintenance. To learn more, visit atlas-ssi.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest, Inc. has been a trusted provider of water management solutions for over 30 years. Known for its innovative approach and high-quality products, Golden Harvest specializes in water control gates and related technologies. The company's solutions are designed to improve efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability in water management applications. To learn more, visit goldenharvestinc.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a water secure future. To learn more, visit: xpvwaterpartners.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact Henry Watson at [email protected].

