Atlas-SSI Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of WTR Engineering

MONTICELLO, Miss., Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Atlas-SSI, Inc. ("Atlas-SSI" or the "Company"), North America's premier provider of water management solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of WTR® Engineering ("WTR"), a trusted leader with over 100 years of expertise in mechanical water filtration. This acquisition enhances Atlas-SSI's ability to provide comprehensive and robust water management solutions across diverse industries, including municipal, industrial, utility, and commercial sectors.

WTR Engineering is widely recognized for its expertise in identifying and solving complex water filtration issues, such as raw water intakes for industrial plants, condenser protection for power plants, and headworks challenges in sewage treatment facilities. The company's experienced team specializes in providing economical, reliable, and customized equipment solutions, from initial greenfield project concepts to upgrades and turnkey installations.

"This acquisition is another milestone in our growth strategy, strengthening our position as the leading end-to-end water management solutions provider in North America," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "Integrating WTR's century-long expertise and innovative solutions with our existing portfolio expands our capabilities and allows us to better serve our customers' evolving needs."

Atlas-SSI will leverage WTR's deep technical knowledge and proven track record to enhance its product offerings, including the Talon Rake®, traveling water screens, fish-friendly screens, debris handling equipment, wastewater headworks, and stormwater management systems. Additionally, this acquisition provides Atlas-SSI with enhanced capabilities, further solidifying its role as an industry leader in sustainable water management.

"Joining Atlas-SSI represents an exciting opportunity for WTR to reach new markets and customers," said Ryan Holbrook from WTR Engineering. "Together, we will continue to deliver innovative and reliable solutions, ensuring optimal performance and environmental sustainability for our customers."

Atlas-SSI remains committed to delivering advanced water management solutions that protect mission-critical assets, preserve water ecosystems, and promote sustainability by reducing environmental impact through innovative technologies and practices.

