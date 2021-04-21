Atlas Renewable Energy partners with Hitachi ABB Power Grids to integrate Battery Energy Storage Systems in Renewable Projects

MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a leading renewable energy company in the Americas, announced today that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Hitachi ABB Power Grids, to jointly develop and execute Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at a utility scale level for Atlas' renewable projects.

This agreement will allow Hitachi ABB Power Grids to assist with the development of the best technical solutions regarding BESS and their interconnection during the development of a new project. Hitachi ABB Power Grids will be invited to participate in the tenders launched by Atlas Renewable Energy for the Engineering Package of the projects.

The main objective behind this agreement is to ensure that these energy storage systems can be successfully integrated into the design of new projects during the early development stage as an add-on to the plant depending on the needs it will serve. To do this, Atlas Renewable Energy has taken a more holistic approach by partnering with a company such as Hitachi ABB Power Grids, known for its capabilities in developing technical solutions regarding BESS and its expertise in rendering assistance for the integration of such technology in utility scale energy projects.

"We are very proud to count on Hitachi ABB Power Grids' team of engineers once again, but this time during the development process of our pipeline. In the past, we worked together on introducing the first digital substation installed for a solar plant in Latin America. Now, we are going a step further into ensuring that all our new projects' design will have the added value of being conceived with the best BESS and interconnection solution," said Fabian Gonzalez, Director of Innovation and Operational Efficiency at Atlas Renewable Energy.

"Through this collaboration, Atlas Renewable Energy guarantees that the most optimal storage system is chosen and adopted into our renewable projects. Usually, choosing and installing the most appropriate BESS solution is an intricate and highly technical process, but if it is formulated from the start with proper planning and led by experts in integrated solutions, we will be able to ensure a more flexible, reliable and efficient battery implementation for our projects fleet," added Gonzalez.

"At Atlas, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation, always looking to explore new ways to achieve the best results. Introducing batteries is an important step in further elevating our projects' technological edge, but our main priority is to have a successful integration. That is why we decided to find an all-encompassing approach with Hitachi ABB Power Grids," said Juan Jose Bonilla, Head of Business Development and O&M at Atlas Renewable Energy.

"We aim to provide an even more tailored solution for our large energy consumer clients, whose energy needs may differ and intermittency of renewables can still be a major concern. Offering clean energy with a unique storage solution for each one of our projects provides a differentiated value that gives significant reliability and efficiency to our clients," added Bonilla.

"We look forward to collaborating on projects together with Atlas Renewable Energy that build on their deep experience with utility-scale renewable projects in Latin America and our own global Grid Edge Solutions footprint of more than 500 megawatts (MW) and 200 references," said Maxine Ghavi, Head of Grid Edge Solutions at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Our proven technologies have enabled customers to create economic, social and environmental value by unlocking new revenue streams, maximizing renewable integration and lowering carbon emissions. As we look toward the future, we anticipate more need for more systems that support renewable smoothing and ancillary grid services."

This is not the first time that Atlas Renewable Energy has partnered with a major supplier or technology provider to enhance the quality and efficiency in its projects. Just two years ago, the company announced that it would be the first generator in Latin America to roll-out the TrueCapture system developed by Nextracker throughout most of the company's operating fleet. With the use of TrueCapture, the company's solar plants tracking system has been optimized to the modular level resulting in an increase of the plants' overall performance and efficiency.

Atlas Renewable Energy has also helped advance the region's solar innovation by being one of the first developers to test bifacial modules and to introduce this technology on large scale withing its current projects under construction, which account for almost 1GW of capacity being generated with this cutting-edge panel technology.

These, among other technologies will enable Atlas Renewable Energy to build state-of-the-art renewable energy plants across the Americas and continue elevating the efficiency of solar energy, making this source of energy an even more reliable option to serve large energy consumers throughout the region.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects with long-term contracts across the Americas. The current company portfolio is 2.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 4GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector. Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies, using its proven development, commercialization and structuring know-how to accelerate the transformation toward clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

