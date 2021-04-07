Atlas One Launches Digital Securities Research Terminal

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. (Atlas One) is pleased to announce the launch of its Digital Securities Research Terminal .

The Atlas One Research Terminal

Complementing the recent launch of the Atlas One Investment Platform, the Research Terminal adds an industry-specific view of the digital securities ecosystem covering some 70 offerings with a market capitalization of $1 Billion. The Research Terminal provides access to specific digital securities, news, prices, insights, and research reports provided via web access or through application programming interfaces (APIs).

"The Atlas One Research Terminal will be an important tool to increase knowledge and transparency in the digital securities market, and hence support the industry's growth" says Atlas One's CEO George Nast. "Combined with our Investment Platform, Atlas One continues to build on the vision to disrupt the private capital markets through digital securities."

Partner Integration

Atlas One is also pleased to announce that InvestaX Digital Securities, a Singapore-based licensed platform for Digital Securities has integrated the Research Terminal to complement its own offering to Asia-based investors.

"The Atlas One Research Terminal provides unique insights and data to our investors on the Digital Securities market, and enhances the attractiveness of our own platform" says InvestaX CEO, Julian Kwan.

About Atlas One

The Atlas One Research Terminal is available as a free sign-up for investors with premium and API subscriptions also available at research.atlasone.ca . Atlas One is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario and offers investments to certain eligible investors.

For further information: Vlad Estoup, [email protected], www.atlasone.ca

