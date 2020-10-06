Atlas Engineered Products Updates on Expansion into Pre-Fabricated Wall Panels in British Columbia

"We are proud to have delivered the first pre-manufactured wall panels to a significant office development project just South of Nanaimo, BC. The use of wall panels speeds up the construction timeline in comparison to traditional stick framing because there are fewer hands involved, which in turn contributes to significant time gains for our clients," says Hadi Abassi, Founder and Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development. "Customer excitement is growing and we have secured projects across the Island from Port Hardy to Victoria and Tofino to Nanaimo."

Custom designed, pre-manufactured wall panels can be used for projects ranging in all different sizes from the smallest house to the largest commercial buildings. Atlas Building Systems ("Atlas") in Nanaimo, BC is en route to becoming the lead supplier of wall panels on Vancouver Island. Boasting a wide array of benefits at every stage of the construction process, the inclusion of pre-manufactured wall panels promises to provide significant improvements to the traditional construction process in areas including: enhanced modelling during the design process, increased quality assurance, climate controlled production, product waste reduction, decreased labour requirements, accurate project scheduling, and considerable cost savings.

"We take pride in building strong relationships through quality and customer service and being able to provide additional products, like the wall panels, will enhance that relationship we've built and help us grow with our customers," explained AEP Vice President of Operations, Gurmit Dhaliwal. "Pre-fabricated wall-panels are a cost-effective alternative to framing onsite and this expanded product line makes Atlas a true turn-key solution provider to our valued customers, who are already booking projects into 2021."

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Although AEP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, or that such future events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. AEP cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond AEP's control. Such factors include, among other things: Risks and uncertainties relating to AEP, including those to be described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for AEP's year ended December 31, 2019 and for the interim period ended June 30, 2020. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

For further information: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Phone: 1-250-754-1400, Email: [email protected], Unit 102, 6551 Aulds Road, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5X9, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com; For investor relations please contact: Melissa MacRae, Phone: 1-250-754-1400, Email: [email protected], Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Unit 102, 6551 Aulds Road, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5X9, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com