Atlas Engineered Products Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

NANAIMO, BC, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP; OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce the delivery of custom engineered floors to the latest Habitat for Humanity project in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. AEP has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island for over 3 years via its Atlas Building Systems and Coastal Windows facilities. The current duplex project will also include AEP roof trusses and is expected to be completed by December. This is the eighth Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island project to which AEP has contributed, both as a product supplier and through design and engineering services.

"Atlas has been there for us time and again," said Habitat for Humanity volunteer Building Manager Les Orcutt. "The whole Atlas team are great to deal with and we look forward to continuing our relationship on future projects, including a 6 plex in Duncan, and developments in Nanaimo and Parksville."

AEP designs, manufactures and delivers custom engineered products such as engineered floors, roof trusses and windows for Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island on a cost-only basis, donating the difference back to the program in cash. Habitat also benefits from timely access to product and delivery that maximizes their volunteer labour.

"It has always been part of our DNA to give back to the community wherever possible and being able to use our expertise to help Habitat for Humanity on Vancouver Island is a joy," explained AEP Founder and Director Hadi Abassi. "Community engagement is one of the shared values of all the AEP companies across Canada and will be a core value for companies who become part of AEP in the future."

About Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1976, Habitat for Humanity is an international, charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat homes are built with volunteer labour and materials. Low-income, working class families are eligible to apply to purchase the homes and selection is done by community committees. Down-payments are achieved through the prospective buyer's community service, and mortgages with favourable financing are put in place that reflect the family's income. Mortgage payments are then re-invested back into the program.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a newly listed growth company, as of November 2017, that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. AEP has a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating strategy enabling it to scale aggressively, giving AEP a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

