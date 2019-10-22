Atlas Engineered Products Hires Bill Gammel as VP of Sales

NANAIMO, BC, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP; OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce that Bill Gammel has joined their executive team as VP of Sales effective immediately. Bill is an experienced business development specialist and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in Canadian markets. Bill has an outstanding track record of expanding existing business lines, as well as developing new markets and territories. He is a hands-on executive with proven ability to drive sales to achieve improved bottom-line results.

"We're very excited to have Bill joining us," said AEP CEO & President Dirk Maritz. "Organic sales growth is one of our key success factors and Bill has shown he is a leader developing new business."

Mr. Gammel and his family make their home in Edmonton where he is an active volunteer in the community, including as president of the fundraising committee for the Air Cadet Squadron.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

For further information: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Dirk Maritz, CEO & President, Phone: 1-250-754-1400, Email: info@atlasep.ca, Unit 102, 6551 Aulds Road, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5X9, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: rob@contactfinancial.com, Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5