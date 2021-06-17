Atlas Engineered Products Announces Product Line Expansion at Novum Building Components

NANAIMO, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's organic growth initiatives at its newest acquisition, Novum Building Components ("Novum") location, in Abbotsford, BC.

The Company has been working hard to continue its integration at Novum and is excited to move forward with its growth initiatives by adding Engineered Wood Products ("EWP") to the products available at this location. EWP includes i-joists, laminated beams, architectural glulams, and numerous other products. This product expansion allows Novum to satisfy a wider range of construction needs for customers without requiring them to shop around for multiple different suppliers. In addition to supplying these products, Novum can help design and engineer these products for our customers' construction projects in the most cost effective way.

"We are excited to expand our product offerings at this location to better serve our customers with a single phone call or email," says Gurmit Dhaliwal, VP of Operations. "Through continued product line expansion we can better serve the needs of our customers and grow right along with them."

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Although AEP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, or that such future events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. AEP cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond AEP's control. Such factors include, among other things: Risks and uncertainties relating to AEP, including those to be described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for AEP's three months ended March 31, 2021. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

