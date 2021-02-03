Atlas Engineered Products Announces Appointment of Hadi Abassi as CEO and President

NANAIMO,BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("Alas", "AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce the return of Hadi Abassi as AEP's Chief Executive Officer and President.

Mr. Abassi, the founder of AEP, previously acted as the Company's CEO from November 8, 2017 to November 5, 2018, when he transitioned to the role of Executive Vice President.

Mr. Abassi established Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. in 1999 to manufacture roof trusses at its Nanaimo manufacturing facility to service customers on Vancouver Island and established Coastal Windows in 2003 as a dealer and then subsequently a manufacturer of customer doors and windows. Mr. Abassi holds a mechanical engineering degree from Swindon Technical College. As a community leader, Mr. Abassi has been nominated citizen of the year on three occasions, was nominated by the Government of Canada to carry the Olympic torch and established the Vancouver Island Raiders football club in 2005. Since 2005, Vancouver Island Raiders have become a force within Canadian junior football.

Don Hubbard, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors stated, "The AEP Board of Directors is pleased to welcome back Hadi Abassi to the roles of CEO and President. Hadi is a proven sales and operational leader and has deep industry experience." Mr. Hubbard continued, "With a strong and established operational platform, the Company is well positioned for rapid and sustainable growth within a fragmented industry."

Atlas has grown significantly in the past several years thru the acquisition of established operations across Canada and now has 7 facilities in 3 provinces. The Company has expanded its product offerings and continues to grow its innovative line of products and services in all regions. Atlas is now well poised to expand its geographical footprint through additional acquisitions and to continue to grow its revenues from all locations.

In addition to resigning from his roles as CEO and President, Dirk Maritz has resigned from AEP's Board of Directors. AEP thanks Mr. Maritz for his contributions to the Company, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

