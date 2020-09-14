Atlas Engineered Products Announces Annual General Meeting and Executive Change

TSX.V: AEP

NANAIMO, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") is to be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or by proxy. However, the Company is urging shareholders to vote online and attend via teleconference to reduce exposure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notice of the Meeting, an Information Circular, and a form of proxy were sent to shareholders and are available on AEP's website at agm.atlasaep.ca.

The AEP AGM will be held at the Suite 705, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5 on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10:00am PST for the following purposes:

To receive the Company's audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 together with the auditor's report thereon; To fix the number of directors at five (5); To elect directors for the ensuing year; To appoint Pricewaterhouse Coopers as the auditors for the ensuring year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; To consider, and if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; To transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

AEP also announces the departure of Executive Vice President, Brittany Ray-Wilks, effective September 11, 2020. Mrs. Ray-Wilks has been with AEP just prior to it going public in November of 2017. AEP is not replacing this role at this time.

"Brittany's impact at AEP has been extraordinary. Her vision and commitment to our people, as well as her unwavering leadership, has touched every aspect of our organization. We wish her every success in her future." said AEP CEO & President Dirk Maritz.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

