Atlas Engineered Products and Saywell Contracting Contribute to Award Winning Rental Housing

NANAIMO, BC, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP; OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to highlight the contribution of long-time client and partner Saywell Contracting Ltd and AEP's Atlas Building Systems facility to the construction of two rental housing projects recognized at the 2019 Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

Nuutsumuut Lelum is a 25-unit rental housing complex for Indigenous families, youth, and Elders, anchored by a communal space for gatherings, celebrations, and other activities. Nuutsumuut Lelum was built to the Passive House standard, which means it requires very little energy to achieve a comfortable temperature year-round, making conventional heating and air conditioning systems obsolete. It received the Award of Excellence for the Non-Market category at the 2019 Commercial Building Awards.

The Magnolia in Nanaimo is a purpose built multi-family rental development in the heart of the city. Designed with a variety of unit sizes and layouts, the Magnolia serves a wide variety of lifestyle all within easy walking distance to amenities. Magnolia received the Award of Excellence for Multi-Family Townhome at the 2019 Commercial Building Awards.

"We've had the pleasure of working with the Saywell team almost from their inception," explained AEP Executive VP Hadi Abassi. "We have watched them grow from a remediation specialist to a full service multi-family, commercial and renovation construction firm. Our Atlas Building Systems facility in Nanaimo supplied roof trusses to both projects, as well as engineered wood product floor (EWP) and engineered beams to the Nuutsumuut Lelum project."

"AEP plays an important role in our ability to deliver quality, cost-effective construction solutions to our clients. We look forward to working with them on future projects like the new Vancouver Island Mental Health facility, and 65 Pryde which will also be using windows from AEP's Coastal Windows & Doors facility," said Karl Binder, Project Manager for Saywell Contracting. "I think we all recognize the importance of diverse rental options in our communities and we are proud to be able to work with developers like the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre and Magnolia Apartments."

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

