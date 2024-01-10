Atlas Capital Markets LLC Announces Sale of Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Capital Markets LLC ("Atlas") announces that on 10 January 2024 it sold 35,000,000 common shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company"), representing approximately 2.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, at a price of GBP0.000604 (C$0.000993) per common share, for aggregate proceeds of GBP21,144 (C$34,756.51) (the "Sale"). The Sale took place through the facilities of the London Stock Exchange.

Immediately prior to the Sale, Atlas owned 258,098,679 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Immediately following the Sale, Atlas currently owns 223,098,679 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 16.59503% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Atlas entered into the Sale for investment management purposes. Atlas intends to continue to review its ownership of common shares of the Company on a continuing basis and may determine to buy or sell additional securities of the Company.

The Company's head office is located at 3200, 715-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2X6.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions in connection with the transactions will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and can be obtained by contacting IR Team at +442030565937. The address of Atlas Capital Markets LLC is 71 Fort Street, PO Box 500, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, KY1-1106.

