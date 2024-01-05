Atlas Capital Markets LLC Announces Sale of Additional Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Capital Markets LLC ("Atlas") announces that further to its press release of 4 January 2024, on 4 January 2024 Atlas sold an additional 2,500,000 common shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company"), representing approximately 0.186% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, to persons outside of Canada at a price of GBP 0.0010 (C$0.0017) per common share, for aggregate proceeds of GBP 2,500 (C$4,246.19) (the "Sale").

Immediately prior to the Sale, Atlas owned 260,598,679 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Immediately following the Sale, Atlas currently owns 258,098,679 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.19848% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company's head office is located at 3200, 715-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2X6.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions in connection with the transactions will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting IR Team at +442030565937. The address of Atlas Capital Markets LLC is 71 Fort Street, PO Box 500, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, KY1-1106.

SOURCE Atlas Capital Markets LLC