Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation: Advancing the Millstream Potash Project

SAINT JOHN, NB, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation (Atlantic Potash or the "Company"), a mineral development company focused on advancing the Millstream potash deposit in New Brunswick, is pleased to announce significant progress in its development activities. With a total of invested to date of $17.1 million and an additional $10.5 million committed over the next two years, Atlantic Potash continues to demonstrate its commitment to realizing the potential of this critical mineral resource.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Development

Atlantic Potash has engaged two globally recognized firms to support key aspects of the Millstream project. These partnerships mark an important step forward in the Company's efforts to advance the deposit toward production while adhering to the highest technical and environmental standards.

Ercosplan Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH (Ercosplan): A leader in potash and rock salt engineering, Ercosplan has been contracted to provide geotechnical and engineering services for the next phase of work. This includes the execution of two infill drill holes to refine the Mineral Resource Estimation, which will serve as the basis for mining engineering and operational planning. This phase, with an estimated cost of $10.5 million , is a critical step toward completing a bankable feasibility study. Ercosplan's extensive experience—spanning 70 years and over 4,000 projects globally—ensures the technical excellence required for a project of this scale.

Stantec: A global leader in sustainable engineering and environmental consulting, Stantec will prepare the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for submission to the New Brunswick Department of Environment. This work underscores Atlantic Potash's commitment to responsible and sustainable resource development.

Continued Investment in New Brunswick's Future

Atlantic Potash's additional commitment over the next two years underscores the Company's confidence in the Millstream deposit's potential and its significant long-term value to New Brunswick and Canada. This investment will drive essential activities, including technical studies, environmental assessments, and project planning, all of which are critical to advancing the development of this important resource.

The Path Forward: Collaboration and Progress

While significant milestones have been achieved, there is still much work to be done. Atlantic Potash remains focused on advancing the technical, regulatory, and financial components of the project. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders, including government and local communities, to ensure the project's success.

Atlantic Potash is proud to be advancing a project that has the potential to deliver significant economic benefits to New Brunswick while supporting Canada's position as a global leader in critical mineral development. The Company looks forward to continuing its work and engaging with stakeholders to achieve shared success.

About Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation

Atlantic Potash is a mineral development company with exclusive mineral rights to the Millstream potash deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is dedicated to developing this critical resource responsibly and sustainably, contributing to economic growth and supporting Canada's critical mineral strategy.

SOURCE Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation

For more information: [email protected]