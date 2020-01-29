Atlantic Journalism Awards Deadline Quickly Approaching

HALIFAX, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canadian journalists are reminded to submit their newspaper, magazine, radio, television, online stories and images to this year's Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs). Go to www.AJAs.ca for entry details, category descriptions and judge's guidelines. The deadline for submissions is midnight Friday, February 7, 2020.

Entries are reviewed by panels of judges from coast to coast and three finalists from each category are announced in early April. The gold and silver winners will be presented at a gala event and awards show on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel.

For further information: AJAs at [email protected] or 902-820-2115.

