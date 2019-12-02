Atlantic Farm Services becomes Sollio Agriculture

A common identity strengthens our ability to support

the prosperity of Canadian farming families

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Agriculture is pleased to announce that Atlantic Farm Services is officially becoming Sollio Agriculture. This change marks the final step in Sollio Agriculture's acquisition of Atlantic Farm Services, previously known as Co-op Atlantic, announced in late 2015.

Headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Atlantic Farm Services distributes a complete line of feed products, crop inputs, farm inputs and animal health products. Its operations include:

Feed mills in Moncton, New Brunswick

Feed mills in Truro and New Minas, Nova Scotia

Atlantic Farm Services will continue to distribute Sollio Agriculture products and offer agronomic services through 19 Co-op Country Stores, fifteen of which are operated by member cooperatives of La Coop fédérée. The retail locations will keep their names but will progressively display the Sollio Agriculture brand.

"Sollio Agriculture is building on an already well-established relationship between Atlantic Farm Services and producers in Atlantic Canada. This brand deployment will further reinforce the tradition of agricultural cooperation within Atlantic Canada. Even if the Atlantic Farm Services brand is changing to Sollio Agriculture, our mission and values will remain. We will stay who we are—a strong organization dedicated to contributing to the prosperity of farming families—but we are modernizing and leveraging our combined strengths so that we can continue to grow and succeed," says Marty Donnelly, Regional Manager, Livestock Production, Atlantic, Sollio Agriculture."

"The Sollio Agriculture brand is a response to the challenges met by farmers operating in a highly demanding business environment, caused by numerous economic, regulatory, technological, generational and climate changes. Sollio Agriculture aims to create a strong voice and a sense of belonging for all our employees, customers and suppliers across Canada. It demonstrates our position as a leader in the Canadian agriculture industry with operations in nine provinces and counting," says Sébastien Léveillé, CEO, Sollio Agriculture.

Present in over 265 towns and cities in Canada, Sollio Agriculture has a unique business model based on creating partnerships with local retailers, which ensures a proximity with farmers. A leader in the Canadian economy, the organization is active in 29 countries. Sollio Agriculture's international sales, consisting mainly of exports in the grain sector, exceeded $170 million. The organization recently invested $4.2 million in Truro, Nova Scotia, with new grain storage and reception facilities for farmers. These new facilities serve a dual purpose of increasing reception and storage capacity, while benefiting Atlantic Farm Services by providing more supply options for feed mills.

About Sollio Agriculture

Sollio Agriculture, the new name of the Agri-business Division of La Coop fédérée, is a Canadian leader in the agriculture industry. It specializes in the merchandising of farm inputs and value-added agronomic services. It benefits from a synergy between three sectors: Livestock Production, Crop Production and Grain. Present in almost every part of Canada, it has close to 1,100 employees and had $2.125 billion in sales in 2018, in Canada and abroad. For more information about Sollio Agriculture, visit sollio.ag.

