Atlantic Centre for Trauma Exclusively for Military, Veterans and First Responders NOW OPEN

NICTAUX, ANNAPOLIS VALLEY, NS, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Military, veterans and first responders, including RCMP, in Atlantic Canada now have a much-needed treatment program tailored to their needs with the Atlantic Centre for Trauma that has just officially opened this October 2022.

This 15-bed program in picturesque Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia will offer Trauma Programming as well as treatment for concurrent conditions like mood and anxiety and substance use disorder in a space exclusive to military, veterans and first responders. Clinicians are highly trained in the latest evidence-based treatment for these complex conditions and also have the cultural competence to appreciate the unique stressors of military and service lifestyles with their burdens of responsibility and barriers to care.

The Atlantic Centre for Trauma also welcomes Dr. Luke Napier, MD FRCP ABPN, as Psychiatric Medical Director. He has been practicing psychiatry since 1990, and has held various clinical and academic roles. For the past 10 years, his private practice in Halifax has been focused on the care of Canadian Forces and RCMP members and veterans.

"I am very passionate about my work with clients struggling with trauma-related issues," Dr. Napier says, "especially those who have been injured in their service to their community, and to their country. So, I am very happy to be starting my work with EHN Canada, as the Psychiatric Medical Director for the highly skilled team at the new Atlantic Centre for Trauma."

They are also proud to be offering innovative new treatments, including Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) to treat major depressive disorder and several other psychiatric conditions, as well as Ketamine Treatment for effective treatment for depression.

Did you know that according to woundedwarriors.ca 44.5% of Public Safety personnel screen positive for a mental health condition? Despite this concerning statistic, members of the military, veteran and first responder communities are experiencing increased wait times to access the mental health care support they need. With a large population of veterans living in the Atlantic provinces, almost double the percentages of the population as in other areas of the country, the demand for treatment for PTSD and related mental health challenges is also greater in this region.

In addition, studies have confirmed that veterans specifically have experienced worsening mental health because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent survey of 1136 Canadian veterans by McMaster University , 55.9% of respondents reported worse mental health functioning compared to before the pandemic, while the percentage of those struggling with probable post-traumatic stress disorder of those surveyed was 34.2%.

Unfortunately, the rise in the need for more mental health care within the military, veterans and first responder communities has arisen simultaneously with emergency room closings and acute mental health care staff shortages across the Maritimes. Inpatient mental healthcare beds have been at maximum capacity across the region since early 2020, and wait times for inpatient mental health care can be up to 100 days.

EHN Canada recognizes the staggering amount of mental health concerns and the lack of available government resources to address mental health and addiction.

"Front line workers are facing particular challenges due to COVID and fatigue. As a result, we're seeing more of them coming in for treatment, having developed a problematic relationship with drugs or alcohol, as well as depression and anxiety," says Cara Vaccarino, EHN Canada's Chief Operating Officer.

EHN Canada has responded to their partners in the military, veteran and first responder communites in Atlantic Canada, who expressed the need for more local specialized mental health care. They did this by establishing Atlantic Canada's first residential treatment program, created exclusively for military, veterans and first responders (including paramedics, border officers, police, and firefighters).

For more information please visit: www.ehncanada.com

About the Atlantic Centre for Trauma

Located in Nictaux, Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia, the Atlantic Centre for Trauma is a stand-alone inpatient residential program exclusively treating regional members of the military, veteran and first responder communities. As part of EHN Canada's network of leading trauma programs across Canada, patients receive the standard level of expert Concurrent Trauma Programming as at all of EHN Canada's programs, including specialized services to treat PTSD, mood disorders, substance use disorders and chronic pain. The Atlantic Centre for Trauma program is housed in a separate building that is part of EHN Canada's Ledgehill facility which was acquired in 2021.

About Ledgehill Treatment Centre

Ledgehill Treatment Centre is located in picturesque Lawrencetown, Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia. As part of EHN Canada's network, Ledgehill offers holistic, evidence-based treatment methods for mental health disorders, addiction and concurrent challenges for all populations in Atlantic Canada. Ledgehill is also home to the Atlantic Centre for Trauma, a separate building with dedicated trauma programming in a space exclusively for military, veterans and first responders.

About EHN Canada

EHN Canada is the nation's largest network of industry-leading mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment facilities, each with a passion for providing quality treatment for Canadians. We are committed to both caring for our patients and supporting their loved ones. With over 100 years of collective experience, our inpatient, outpatient, and online programs are offered across the country, providing essential compassionate care to patients wherever they are. For more information on EHN Canada's network of facilities, visit ehncanada.com

EHN Canada operates locations across the country in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Nova Scotia and online for those located outside of the physical locations. Each treatment centre offers services for core addiction and mental health, outpatient Aftercare, a family program, and other more specific programs that differ by location.

