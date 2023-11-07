MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL) and the Canadian Commercial Corporation ("CCC"), a federal Crown corporation, have received an award letter from Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) to provide engineering, technology and procurement of tooling and reactor components in support of the life extension of SNN's Unit 1 CANDU® reactor at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. Valued at approximately $750 million, the contract will build on a series of earlier pre-project contracts for AtkinsRéalis in Romania.

"As the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of CANDU nuclear technology, we are proud that this tried and tested Canadian-developed solution—that has been so effective domestically and abroad— has also provided Romanians with emissions-free, cost-efficient and uninterrupted power for generations, securing its continued energy independence and also serving as an excellent blueprint for the rest of Eastern Europe," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Not only is this award perfectly aligned with our Net Zero philosophy, but it also operationalizes our commitment to engineer a better future for our planet and its people."

As the exclusive licensee of CANDU intellectual property portfolio and contributing its unique experience and know-how in respect of all aspects of CANDU technology, AtkinsRéalis is the only organization which has taken a leading role in all CANDU reactor life extension projects to date globally, including those successfully executed or underway in Asia, North America, and South America. Work currently being performed by AtkinsRéalis for CANDU reactor life extension projects in Ontario, spanning 10 reactors at Darlington and Bruce Power, is running on time and on budget.

"We are happy to extend our collaboration for the Retubing and Refurbishment Project of Cernavoda Unit 1 NPP with AtkinsRéalis, which already proved its experience and capabilities. As Unit 1 is a strategic pillar for Romania's energy stability, we are proud to conduct this project at excellent standards and continue to offer clean energy for the following 30 years after its refurbishment. Moreover, the extension of the lifetime of Unit 1 will continue to bring multiple benefits to Romania: preserving high quality jobs, as well as creating new ones, investments in the community, an important contribution to local and national budget, as well as projects for the local supply chain, as part of our vision to create a sustainable future for the next generations," said Cosmin Ghiță, CEO of Nuclearelectrica SA.

"We're honoured and privileged to continue our decades-long relationship with SNN and this award letter is a sign of their continued confidence in our longstanding work and proven capabilities at Cernavoda," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "It is an important step toward the work that needs to be undertaken to extend the life of their CANDU reactor and to continue the legacy of CANDU technology's exemplary operating and safety record, which is a source of pride in Romania. It's why they're also progressing plans for the build of two more CANDU reactors on the Cernavoda site."

Contract signing is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and its entry in force will be subject to the approval of SNN's General Meeting of Shareholders and the completion of Government of Canada formal approval processes.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Business

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years' of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower. Read more on our Nuclear market page.

® CANDU is a registered trademark of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, used under exclusive license by Candu Energy Inc., a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. doing business as AtkinsRéalis.

Forward-Looking Statements

