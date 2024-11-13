MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, is leading a joint venture, with partners Westinghouse Government Services and Jacobs Technology Inc, that has been awarded a 10-year contract to operate the depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUF6) conversion facilities and assume site landlord responsibilities at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Paducah and Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plants. A joint venture led by AtkinsRéalis' US Nuclear team has been operating and maintaining the DUF6 facilities for the DOE Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) since 2016.

"This work illustrates how our commitment to protecting the planet's environment and its people through our end-to-end services across the entire nuclear asset life cycle is a key differentiator for AtkinsRéalis," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We are dedicated to safely managing legacy nuclear materials and fostering economic growth that improves communities."

Under the 10-year US $2.3 billion Operations & Site Mission Support Contract (OSMS), the joint venture known as Mission Conversion Services Alliance, LLC (MCSA) will operate the DUF6 conversion facilities, transforming the inventory of DUF6 into a more stable uranium oxide (OUx) for disposition. MCSA will provide surveillance and maintenance services of the DUF6 cylinder inventory awaiting disposition and perform off-site disposal of empty cylinders as well as the depleted uranium oxide. MCSA will also provide protective security forces, emergency management and fire protection services as well as operating and maintaining utilities at both plants.

"Through our long-standing partnership with the DOE, we've been continuously upgrading the DUF6 plants to make them safer and more reliable. We appreciate the DOE's confidence in us to continue our blueprint for plant improvements and increased production, as well as bringing this same continuous improvement management culture to the infrastructure and support scopes that are new to this contract," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis.

"We are honoured to continue the safe execution of the PPPO's mission, and our team appreciates the opportunity to support this important mission in partnership with the DOE," said Jeff Kendall, President (Interim), AtkinsRéalis US Nuclear. "We are incredibly proud of the leadership team at DUF6 and the broader operational and support teams that have transformed the future of both the Paducah and Portsmouth plants to ensure the safe delivery of our present and future scope."

AtkinsRéalis is a leading nuclear services company offering the full range of services for decommissioning and remediation of nuclear sites and facilities, management of spent nuclear fuel, the transportation of nuclear material and environmental cleanup of nuclear legacy sites.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

