MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a contract to provide general engineering services (GES) for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT). AtkinsRéalis has been supporting Georgia DOT with on-call professional services since 2000 and currently holds ten such contracts statewide.

"Our successful track record supported by our full range of architectural, design and engineering services is why our long-standing clients continue to entrust us with delivering transportation systems focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis.

Under the $40 million US Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, AtkinsRéalis will provide on-call Engineering Design services and additional engineering support services as needed. The contract is for three years with an option to extend it to five years.

In Georgia DOT's Region 3, the state's Coastal Plain region, AtkinsRéalis has 23 active projects that are expected to progress to final design under this new contract. The Region 3 GES contract covers 65 counties, encompassing nearly 60 percent of the state. Spanning such a large area, the region presents a wide range of land use conditions, a diverse set of local community and metropolitan planning organizations, variable geologic conditions, coastal hydraulics, and dynamic environmental concerns. Projects in the region include capacity, operational, and safety improvements that support the movement of people, goods, and services across Georgia.

"Our vast transportation expertise enables us to anticipate potential pitfalls and accelerate project deliverables to maximize investments in infrastructure no matter the environment," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We've been designing solutions in Georgia since 1973 and during those 50 years, we have worked to develop the Department's trust as a delivery partner."

AtkinsRéalis has built a strong reputation of providing general engineering services to state DOTs and transportation authorities in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Texas.

