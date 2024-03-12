MONTREAL, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed by Translink - Northern Ireland's main public transport operator - to provide design and construction management on its rail network's signalling and telecommunications.

AtkinsRéalis is one of two suppliers to win a place on a competitive framework, which has a total estimated value of £150 million - £250 million and will run until 2029, with the option to extend by a further 36 months.

Translink operates passenger rail and bus services in Northern Ireland. Its rail network covers around 300 miles of track which facilitate almost 13 million passenger journeys annually.1 Under the framework, AtkinsRéalis will perform multidisciplinary design, construction and commissioning works on a wide range of projects to renew and refurbish Translink's signalling and telecommunications infrastructure, including lineside signalling assets, level crossings, and control and interlocking systems.

"Robust signalling and telecommunication systems are important foundations of any rail network, with modern systems underpinning the ability of rail to provide sustainable connectivity," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "This appointment is recognition of our significant expertise in delivering major re-signalling programs and our ability to deploy digital solutions to improve resilience and reliability."

With an office in Belfast, AtkinsRéalis has worked closely with Translink in the past to provide design and consultancy services to assess, repair and maintain its rail network, as well as support with the delivery of the world-class Belfast Grand Central Station transportation hub.

"Our rail business is delivering several high-profile programs across the UK and Ireland to embed industry-leading digital innovation and modernize the networks," said Richard Robinson, President, United Kingdom and Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "We will build on this work to strengthen Translink's network by leveraging our experience with legacy systems as well as introducing digital innovation, helping to better connect the people of Northern Ireland."

Other UK rail projects AtkinsRéalis is delivering include a re-signalling scheme south-east of London, currently in its final phase, and its role as Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Program, the UK's first intercity digital railway. Additionally, AtkinsRéalis has designed a state-of-the-art signalling test facility in England, and its Advanced Signalling Method (ASM) was the first systems integration product of its kind to gain formal product approval from the UK's Network Rail.

AtkinsRéalis has also been contracted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to deliver the detailed design for the Advance Works program for Dublin's MetroLink Project, a high capacity, high-frequency metro railway and integrated public transport network.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services in key regions (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Asia, the Middle East and Australia), Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Source: Public Transport Statistics Northern Ireland 2022-23, https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/infrastructure/public-transport-statistics-northern-ireland-2223.html.

