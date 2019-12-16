Atkins Nuclear Secured joint venture selected for Hanford Central Plateau Cleanup Contract

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group's (TSX: SNC) nuclear sector, is pleased to announce that Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC (CPC Co), an AECOM-led joint venture with Atkins and Fluor, has been selected for the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington, from the Department of Energy (DOE). The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at $10 billion over 10 years. This nuclear services contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability.

The Central Plateau Cleanup Contract will achieve end state closure of facilities, waste burial sites, and groundwater remediation in the river corridor of the Hanford Reservation along the Columbia River. The scope will also include decommissioning and dismantlement of several legacy facilities on the Central Plateau of the Hanford Reservation. CPC Co will manage waste disposition activities for the on-site disposal facility as well as off-site disposal operations.

"We are pleased that the DOE sees the value in our team to safely execute cleanup work at Hanford," said Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured. "We look forward to continue our work to reduce the environmental risk for the Tri-City communities in Washington State."

The CPC Co brings the depth and breadth of three leading nuclear industry companies – AECOM, Atkins and Fluor – making it the single largest and most experienced nuclear end state delivery team assembled in the DOE complex. Within the 179 years of combined nuclear experience, including 63 years at Hanford, the three companies have collectively decommissioned 1,179 facilities and dispositioned more waste than any other American company.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

About Atkins Nuclear Secured

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract at Hanford, leads the teams managing the DUF6 plants in Portsmouth and Paducah and the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At Atkins Nuclear Secured, we safely deliver high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

