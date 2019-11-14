Athletes for CARE Launches First-Of-Its Kind Enhanced Medical Cannabis Support for the Canadian Athletic Community

The Athlete-Founded Non-Profit Will Leverage Medical Cannabis Partners to Provide Much-Needed Support Uniting Athletes in Community, Advocacy, Research, and Education When Addressing Important Health Issues

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Athletes For CARE (A4C), the leading athlete support care organization is excited to announce their brand new Canadian Medical Cannabis Patient Support Program. This innovate and simple-to-use support system will allow athletes to have easier access to medical cannabis prescriptions and treatment, as well as key tools that will support them throughout their journey with medical cannabis.

Athletes for CARE is a not-for-profit organization with a community of athletes finding support, opportunity and purpose in life after a career in sports by using their influence for social change. Founded in 2016 by passionate individuals who recognized the need to advocate for the health, safety and wellbeing of more than 2 billion people of all ages who compete annually in sanctioned sports globally.

"We're excited to bring this new medical cannabis support program to life for our Canadian athletes," said Christina Michael, Director, Canadian Activation, Athletes for CARE.

"This further strengthens our growth and ability to improve the health and wellness options for individuals who may be living with physical and mental health challenges and looking to medical cannabis as a potential therapeutic option to help."

The organization will be working alongside Strainprint® Technologies Ltd. (Strainprint), the leader in medical cannabis data and analytics to support patients with an Athletes For CARE version of the Strainprint app. The companion and mobile journaling tool will help patients understand which strains and ingestion methods work best for them.

"With more than 70 million data points and 1.4 million tracked medical cannabis patient outcomes and real-world observational data, we know that current and retired athletes often face a multitude of pain and stress related issues. By aligning with Athletes for CARE we'll be able to provide a real-time strain recommendation guide and journaling tool that can help athletes easily determine which strain is best suited to treat their symptoms," said Jessica Moran, Director, Marketing & Communications for Strainprint. "Our organization has been created by patients for patients, and we see this as the beginning of an exciting relationship with Athletes for CARE. In addition to providing patient support, we look forward to a future of our mutually shared vision in advancing medical cannabis research throughout the entire athletic community."

Athletes for CARE is also excited to announce the involvement of Dr. Mike Hart, Cannabis Physician and Lifestyle Strategist who in addition to participating as an Ambassador for Athletes for CARE will be providing medical services and treatment guidance to A4C athletes.

"Most athletes have experienced a tremendous amount of physical trauma that has caused pain, insomnia and poor recovery. Fortunately, many athletes have responded favourably to cannabis; I believe every athlete should be offered cannabis as first-line treatment," said Dr. Hart. "I am excited to broaden my support of the athletic community through Athletes for CARE and I am equally passionate about their mission to unite the athletic community for support, research and education."

Individuals who are interested in accessing the Athletes for CARE medical cannabis support program can visit www.strainprint.ca/A4C for a quick and easy 3-step process. For those who are interested in learning more, or donating to Athletes for CARE please visit www.athletesforcare.org .

For more information visit www.strainprint.ca www.athletesforcare.org https://mikehartmd.com/

About Athletes for CARE

Athletes for CARE (A4C) is a not-for-profit organization launched in 2016 by passionate retired professional athletes who recognized the need to advocate for the health, safety and wellness of more than 2 billion people of all ages who compete annually in sanctioned sports globally. Through that advocacy, we are improving health and wellness options for the billions of people around the world living with mental and physical illnesses including chronic pain, depression, anxiety, PTSD, CTE, TBI, substance abuse and opioid dependency. For more information, please visit www.athletesforcare.org .

About StrainprintR

Founded in Toronto in 2016, Strainprint® Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin. Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/.

About Dr. Mike Hart

Dr. Michael Hart, M.D, is one of the world's experts on medical cannabis. In 2014, Dr. Hart became the first physician in London, Ontario, Canada to open a "Cannabis Clinic". In 2016 he founded Readytogo Medical clinic, where he currently acts as the lead physician and Medical Director. He is also the co-author of the Amazon Best Seller "Friendly Fire": Why Vets Are Lighting Up and Ditching Pills to Treat PTSD. His outspoken stance has landed him on a variety of media outlets, including an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. You can find out more about Dr. Hart by visiting his website: mikehartmd.com.

